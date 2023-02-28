Ukrainian refugees cost France over $673M

  1. Home
Published February 28th, 2023 - 05:07 GMT
A Ukrainian girl plays with balloons with the colours of her country's flag aboard the Corsica Linea ferry "Mediterranee" in Marseille, southern France, on April 26, 2022. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)

ALBAWABA - France's top audit body said that the country which hosts over 115,000 Ukrainian refugees spent more than 630 million euros (over $673 million).

A report shared by the Cour des Comptes on Tuesday said that Ukrainians who fled war seeking shelter had enjoyed "satisfactory" conditions under a never-before-seen "temporary protection" scheme in 2022.

The report highlighted that Ukrainian refugees were given easy access to work, health services, schooling for children and emergency accommodation, unlike other refugees.

France's top audit body further revealed that the money spent by the country on each Ukrainian was double in comparison to normal "classic asylum seekers."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, after the latter announced a bid to join NATO. 

Putin also recognized the independence of two breakaway regions of Ukraine; Donetsk and Luhansk.

