UK's 97-Year-Old Prince Philip in Car Crash, Police Investigate

Police are today investigating the Duke of Edinburgh's role in a horror car smash involving a baby and its mother as it was revealed the Queen's husband was able to walk over and ask them: 'Is everyone else alright?'.

Barrister Roy Warne pulled Prince Philip, 97, from the wreckage of his Land Rover and said the royal told officers he had been 'dazzled by the sun' before the collision near the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk at 2.45pm yesterday.

The Kia that ploughed into him on the 60mph road was carrying a ten-month-old baby, its mother, 28, and another woman, 45, who suffered a broken arm and an injured knee, but the child was unhurt.

Norfolk Police told MailOnline today they are treating it like any other road traffic collision, meaning they are likely to question the Duke once he is recovered. A force spokesman said: 'The incident will be investigated and any appropriate action taken'.

Britain's best known driving offence lawyer Nick Freeman, best known as 'Mr Loophole', says that if Philip was at fault he could be prosecuted for driving without due care and attention - but could avoid court by surrendering his licence.

Prince Charles said recently he was 'always worried' about his father's determination to keep driving and royal expert Ingrid Seward said today the Queen will be 'very annoyed' with her husband.

The crash also raises major security questions after it emerged there was no royal protection officer in the car with Prince Philip - but it is understood the royal's security detail were following in a car behind.

Mr Warne, 75, was driving home from hospital with his wife Victoria, 72, who had just been given the all clear from breast cancer, when he saw the Duke's car 'tumbling across the road'.

He helped free the 'conscious' but 'very shaken and shocked' royal through the 4x4's sunroof as the Duke shouted: 'My legs! Where should I put my legs?'

Mr Warne said: 'He [Philip] wasn't rude. He was very shaken and he went and asked: 'Is everyone else alright?'. He's a very brave man. He didn't make a big fuss about it'.

He added: 'He is lucky to be alive. I saw the Duke's car careering, tumbling across the road - it ended up on the other side, having rolled right over. It was an astonishing escape for everyone. People could have been killed. The impact was enormous'.

Mr Warne said he wasn't sure where the Duke's security detail had been but added that police arrived on the scene in a different car 'very quickly', once he had pulled Philip out.