UN: 15.3m Syrians need assistance

ALBAWABA - The United Nations released a new reports highlighting that 15.3 million Syrians are in urgent need for humanitarian aid- about 70 percent of the population.

A joint statement was released by the UN RC/HC a.i. for Syria, El-Mostafa Benlamlih, and the RHC for the Syria Crisis, Muhannad Hadi on the continuous deteriorating situation people are still living after 12 years of war.

The statement reads: "12 years have passed since the crisis began in Syria and since then, women, men and children in Syria have endured untold suffering, including loss of life, livelihood, home and hope."

The U.N. revealed that its appeal for $5.4 billion to help over 14 million people in Syria is less than 10 percent funded for the time.

The humanitarian crisis in #Syria is one of the most severe crises in the world, with more than 70% of the country's population in need of assistance, but the 2023 #Humanitarian Response Plan is less than 8% funded.



Urgent additional funding is needed to prevent further decline. pic.twitter.com/RKOA0WQEO9 — OCHA Syria (@OCHA_Syria) May 28, 2023

The U.N. World Food Program warned that without additional money, over two million people are at risk of losing food or cash assistance from July.

The U.N. humanitarian office’s operations director Edem Wosornu said that Syrians “are more and more reliant on humanitarian assistance as basic services and critical infrastructure are on the brink of collapse.”