Israeli strikes target Syria

Published May 29th, 2023 - 05:46 GMT
Syria, Israel
Israeli Air Force F-15 planes. (Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Syrian air defense responded to Israeli airstrikes that targeted sites near Damascus and destroyed several missiles.

SANA news reported citing a Syrian official: "At around 23:45 p.m. on Sunday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack with missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some sites in the vicinity of Damascus, and the army air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed some of them."

Local media outlets said that the attack only caused material damage.

