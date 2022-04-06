UN: 99% of the World Population Breathing Polluted Air

At 99%, almost the entire world’s population is now breathing air with unhealthy levels of pollutants in it, according to an April 4, 2022, report from the U.N. World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO said fossil fuels are responsible for the majority of the pollutants in the air, resulting in unhealthy levels of fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide.

When these inhaled pollutants enter the bloodstream through the lungs they can cause cardiovascular, cerebrovascular (stroke) and respiratory impacts, the WHO noted.

The U.N. health agency also noted that this can occur and negatively impact health even when the concentration of pollutants in the air is at lower levels.

A doctor with the WHO Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, Dr. Sophie Gumy, said in a U.N. statement, “It has been recognized that air pollution has an impact at a much lower level than previously thought.”

The WHO reported that people living in low and middle-income countries suffer the highest exposures to air pollutants compared to the global average.

However, the WHO noted that even wealthy countries are impacted by air pollutants and people around the world are at an increased risk of asthma, heart disease, stroke, lung disease, cancer and pneumonia.

Facing air pollution, which the WHO warned is only increasing over time, more and more cities and countries are starting to track air quality levels.

The WHO said 6,000 cities in 117 different countries are monitoring air quality as of 2022, compared to 1,100 cities in 91 countries ten years ago.