UN calls for $4.3B to help Yemen

Published February 27th, 2023 - 05:09 GMT
Yemen
A member of Huthi-affiliated security forces looks at UNESCO-listed buildings in the old city of the rebel-held Yemeni capital Sanaa, on February 24, 2023. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The United Nations urged donors during a conference for $4.3 billion to deliver aid this year to millions of people in war-torn Yemen.

Over 21.7 million people, which equals about two-thirds of Yemen's population, are in urgent need of humanitarian aid in 2023, the UN stated.

During the UN meeting in Geneva, donors agreed to nearly $1.2 billion in humanitarian assistance to help Yemen this year. 

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths finished the meeting by saying: "I'm glad to say that we've had 31 pledges announced today and these pledges come to just about $1.2 billion."

UNICEF Yemen stated that over 15 million people in the middle eastern country are in urgent need to get access to water, sanitation and hygiene services in order to curb diseases and save lives.

