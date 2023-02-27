UN calls for $4.3B to help Yemen

ALBAWABA - The United Nations urged donors during a conference for $4.3 billion to deliver aid this year to millions of people in war-torn Yemen.

Over 21.7 million people, which equals about two-thirds of Yemen's population, are in urgent need of humanitarian aid in 2023, the UN stated.

Read the UN Secretary-General's remarks at High-level pledging event for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen: https://t.co/c9n4PZni7f#YemenCantWait #Investinhumanity https://t.co/FqVWvjwhit — UN Yemen (@UNinYE) February 27, 2023

During the UN meeting in Geneva, donors agreed to nearly $1.2 billion in humanitarian assistance to help Yemen this year.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths finished the meeting by saying: "I'm glad to say that we've had 31 pledges announced today and these pledges come to just about $1.2 billion."

UNICEF Yemen stated that over 15 million people in the middle eastern country are in urgent need to get access to water, sanitation and hygiene services in order to curb diseases and save lives.