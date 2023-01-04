  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. First gay marriage in Yemen stirs anger

First gay marriage in Yemen stirs anger

Published January 4th, 2023 - 05:49 GMT
gay marriage
(Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA - Yemeni authorities arrested two men who publicly announced their marriage in Al-Hodeidah, west of the capital Sana'a, local media reported.

Also ReadIraq, Kuwait launch anti-LGBTQ campaignsIraq, Kuwait launch anti-LGBTQ campaigns

The photos shared online showed two Yemeni men celebrating their marriage among some friends in a Houthi-controlled area.

Many people have called the police to immediately arrest the men for promoting LGBTQ+ and gay marriages in a conservative community. Some have asked the Yemeni government to impose the death penalty punishment on the gay couple.

An unconfirmed video was also shared on Sunday showing one of the sheikhs, carrying a Kalashnikov weapon, at a local tribal meeting, demanding that the local authorities to execute the men.

Tags:LGBTQ+LGBTQ+ communityYemen

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...