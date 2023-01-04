First gay marriage in Yemen stirs anger

ALBAWABA - Yemeni authorities arrested two men who publicly announced their marriage in Al-Hodeidah, west of the capital Sana'a, local media reported.

The photos shared online showed two Yemeni men celebrating their marriage among some friends in a Houthi-controlled area.

قالت مصادر إعلامية يمنية محلية إن سلطات الحوثيين ألقت القبض على شابين أعلنا زواجهما، في منطقة المعرض بمديرية الزهرة بمحافظة الحديدة (غرب)، وهو ما يمثل أول حالة زواج مثلي في #اليمن خلال الحرب. pic.twitter.com/FLtUFnaGqz — NewsTelegraph.net (@newstelegraphlb) January 3, 2023

Many people have called the police to immediately arrest the men for promoting LGBTQ+ and gay marriages in a conservative community. Some have asked the Yemeni government to impose the death penalty punishment on the gay couple.

An unconfirmed video was also shared on Sunday showing one of the sheikhs, carrying a Kalashnikov weapon, at a local tribal meeting, demanding that the local authorities to execute the men.