UN urges calm after drone attack on Iran

ALBAWABA - The United Nations urged self-restraint following a drone attacks in Iran, including one on a military facility in Isfahan.

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said that the world body is "following with concern" reports of incidents in Iran over the weekend.

Accordingly, the U.N. called for calm amid an escalating regional tension, stressing the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and refraining from taking any escalatory measures.

Monday's U.N. call came in the wake of an attack on an ammunition manufacturing facility in central Isfahan province. The attack was carried out by micro drones on Saturday night.

Although there was no immediate claim of responsibility so far, Israeli media speculated that Tel Aviv was behind the attack.

International media outlets reported that no U.S. military forces carried strikes or operations in Iran, while the Iranian permanent mission to the United Nations, in turn, warned that any U.S. military action against Iran would lead to a large-scale conflict that would have consequences on the entire MENA region.

Following the incident, the Wall Street Journal quoted U.S. officials as saying that the attack was carried out by Israel.

Despite information circulated by Israeli sources that the attack succeeded and achieved its objectives, Iranian officials insisted that the attack failed, especially that it neither resulted in any casualties, nor disrupted the facility’s workflow.

Traditionally, Iran considers Israel its arch foe and its hardline clerics once called for eradicating Israel from the map of the Middle East. Israel, however, is keen to prevent Iran from developing a program to acquire nuclear capabilities.