  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. UN Calls on Ecuador to Provide Electoral Transparency

UN Calls on Ecuador to Provide Electoral Transparency

Published February 16th, 2021 - 11:53 GMT
A supporter of the Ecuadorian presidential candidate Yaku Perez takes part on a demonstration in front of the National Electoral Council (CNE), where Perez and his competitor Guillermo Lasso held a meeting with members of the CNE and the OAS, in Quito, on February 12, 2021. Former right-wing banker Guillermo Lasso and left-wing indigenous leader Yaku Perez, who are vying for the second place for Ecuador's presidential run-off election, agreed on February 12 at the Electoral Council to request a recount of v
A supporter of the Ecuadorian presidential candidate Yaku Perez takes part on a demonstration in front of the National Electoral Council (CNE), where Perez and his competitor Guillermo Lasso held a meeting with members of the CNE and the OAS, in Quito, on February 12, 2021. Former right-wing banker Guillermo Lasso and left-wing indigenous leader Yaku Perez, who are vying for the second place for Ecuador's presidential run-off election, agreed on February 12 at the Electoral Council to request a recount of votes to rule out an alleged fraud in the first round. Cristina Vega RHOR / AFP
Highlights
It also urged the CNE to "guarantee compliance with the electoral calendar" for the April run-off vote.

The Organization of American States (OAS) and the United Nations (UN) have called on Ecuador to provide transparency in the country's recent presidential electionamid electoral uncertainty that has prompted a major vote recount.

Ecuador's National Electoral Council (CNE) said on Friday that it had decided to recount six million votes — about 45 percent of the ballots cast — following a request from the two candidates battling for second place.

On Monday, the OAS called on the top Ecuadorian electoral body to "provide guarantees of certainty and transparency" to the political parties that had been involved in the February 7 presidential vote.

The Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) of the OAS in Ecuador expressed "concern about the lack of definition by the electoral authority" and said it was "paying close attention to the latest developments in the electoral process."

It also urged the CNE to "guarantee compliance with the electoral calendar" for the April run-off vote.

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Press TV. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...