UN Calls on Ecuador to Provide Electoral Transparency

The Organization of American States (OAS) and the United Nations (UN) have called on Ecuador to provide transparency in the country's recent presidential election, amid electoral uncertainty that has prompted a major vote recount.

Ecuador's National Electoral Council (CNE) said on Friday that it had decided to recount six million votes — about 45 percent of the ballots cast — following a request from the two candidates battling for second place.

On Monday, the OAS called on the top Ecuadorian electoral body to "provide guarantees of certainty and transparency" to the political parties that had been involved in the February 7 presidential vote.

The Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) of the OAS in Ecuador expressed "concern about the lack of definition by the electoral authority" and said it was "paying close attention to the latest developments in the electoral process."

It also urged the CNE to "guarantee compliance with the electoral calendar" for the April run-off vote.

