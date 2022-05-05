  1. Home
  3. UN Chief Discusses Fight Against Terrorism With Nigeria's President

UN Chief Discusses Fight Against Terrorism With Nigeria's President

May 5th, 2022
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) reacts after receiving a plaque from the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum (R) during Guterres' first mission to Nigeria at the Maiduguri International Airport, Borno State, Nigeria on May 3, 2022. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP)
Highlights
Meeting underlines assurance that world is with Nigeria, says Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigeria’s president and the UN Secretary-General discussed the fight against terrorism Wednesday

Muhammadu Buhari and Antonio Guterres held a closed-door meeting at the Aso Rock Palace in the capital Abuja.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting, Buhari stressed the importance of Guterres' visit at a time when the world's attention is focused on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.


Noting efforts to combat terrorism and the role of world leaders, Buhari also said he believes the visit underscores the assurance that the world is with Nigeria.

Around 350,000 people have been killed and 3 million civilians displaced in more than a decade of terrorism in the country, according to the UN Humanitarian Affairs office in Nigeria.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

