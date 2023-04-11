UN chief holds official visit to Somalia

ALBAWABA - The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres landed in Mogadishu on Tuesday to start an official visit to Somalia.

Guterres met Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and a number of Somali officials. The Somali president thanked the U.N. head for his historic visit.

The Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres and a delegation led by him landed this morning in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. pic.twitter.com/anJUY9LmpP — Sharma'arke abdinor (@AbdinorArke) April 11, 2023

Mohamud further highlighted the Guterres' solidarity with Somalia to combat humanitarian challenges and the war on terrorism.

Guterres was welcomed by a red-carpet welcome at the capital's airport and was received by the country's Foreign Minister Abshir Omar Huruse.

In a Twitter post, Huruse wrote: "I am honored and delighted to welcome the Secretary General of the United Nations Mr. António Guterres to Mogadishu."

We thank @UN SG @antonioguterres for his historic & solidarity visit to #Somalia. Guterres's arrival aimed is to meet with top leaders of Somalia to accelerate of war on terrorism. He will then visit to #Baidoa & its areas that have been hit hardest by the current drought in 🇸🇴. pic.twitter.com/bDHlMC22oK — Masud Garaad (@masudsom) April 11, 2023

Upon the official visit, the Somali government announced a security lockdown in Mogadishu, closed many main roads and restricted public transportation.

The U.N. has earlier revealed a $2.6 billion appeal for humanitarian aid for Somalia, but it is currently only 13 percent funded.