  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. UN chief holds official visit to Somalia

UN chief holds official visit to Somalia

Published April 11th, 2023 - 07:54 GMT
Antonio Guterres
Somalia's Foreign Minister Abshir Omar Huruse with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Twitter/ @abshirhuruse)

ALBAWABA - The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres landed in Mogadishu on Tuesday to start an official visit to Somalia.

Also ReadGuterres to visit Iraq for 1st time in yearsGuterres to visit Iraq for 1st time in years

Guterres met Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and a number of Somali officials. The Somali president thanked the U.N. head for his historic visit.

Mohamud further highlighted the Guterres' solidarity with Somalia to combat humanitarian challenges and the war on terrorism.

Guterres was welcomed by a red-carpet welcome at the capital's airport and was received by the country's Foreign Minister Abshir Omar Huruse.

In a Twitter post, Huruse wrote: "I am honored and delighted to welcome the Secretary General of the United Nations Mr. António Guterres to Mogadishu."

Upon the official visit, the Somali government announced a security lockdown in Mogadishu, closed many main roads and restricted public transportation.

The U.N. has earlier revealed a $2.6 billion appeal for humanitarian aid for Somalia, but it is currently only 13 percent funded.

Tags:Antonio GuterresU.N.SomaliaHungerhumanitarian challengesHumanitarian Aid

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...