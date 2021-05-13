UN Chief Voices Support to De-escalate Tension in Jerusalem, Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced support on Wednesday to de-escalate tensions in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

He spoke at a news conference in Moscow following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and said it is necessary to seek a reduction of violence to protect the lives of civilians "who are dying in these absolutely unacceptable circumstances."

Guterres reiterated the UN’s readiness to help Palestine and Israel get to the negotiating table to resolve contradictions peacefully, including using the Quartet on the Middle East format -- UN, US, EU and Russia.

"We are fully prepared to resume the work of the Quartet and to facilitate dialogue between the parties, as well as other participants in the process. We support all de-escalation steps to resume the peace process, which has long been dormant," he said.

Guterres emphasized that the peace process is "the only way to resolve the situation" and urged adherence to the two-state solution of the Palestinian problem.

"I think we need to stick to the two-state solution. It will lead to harmony and peace between the two parties to the conflict and will allow for the normalization of relations in the region with the full participation of the countries of the region in creating conditions for the advancement of the peace process," he said.

Guterres also pointed out the role of the UN Security Council in addressing the situation and stressed that resolutions and decisions must be based on international legislation.



Lavrov said he discussed with Guterres summoning an urgent meeting of the Middle East Quartet at foreign ministers level.

According to Lavrov, Guterres supported the initiative and said as a coordinator of the format, he can organize it within short terms.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week when an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families. The decision was later delayed.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

And Israeli forces raided Al-Aqsa Mosque last Friday during special night prayers in Ramadan.

The escalation resulted in airstrikes by Israel on Gaza, which has left scores dead and hundreds wounded. ​​​​​​

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.