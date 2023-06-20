UN condemns Israel’s new settlement plans

ALBAWABA - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel's plan for the building of new settlements describing the move to drive "tensions and violence."

Guterres further urged the Israeli government to immediately "cease all settlement activities" in Palestinian territory and play down tension following clashes in Jenin on Monday morning.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that settlements are a flagrant violation of international law," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the secretary-general, revealed in a statement on Monday.

The statement maintained: "The expansion of these illegal settlements is a significant driver of tensions and violence and deepens humanitarian needs."

At least five Palestinians have been killed and over 90 were injured as Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin. The Israeli army had gone to arrest two suspected militants. pic.twitter.com/ZIvQRoL3oH — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) June 19, 2023

The U.N. head's statement comes after 6 people were killed, including a 15-year-old Palestinian kid, and more than 90 were wounded in fighting between Israeli forces and Israeli armed forces in the Jenin refugee camp.

The Israeli army used helicopter gunships during the clashes for the first time in 20 years. Israel announced that eight of its forces were injured in the Jenin attacks on Monday.