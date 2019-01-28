UN Envoy Griffiths in Sanaa for Talks With Houthi Leaders

UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Sanaa Disable alert for United Nations Follow >

UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths arrived in Sanaa on Monday for talks with leaders of the rebel Houthi group, according to a local source.

The envoy's flight touched down at Sanaa International Airport from Jordanian capital Amman, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The source did not give details about the content of Griffiths' talks with Houthi leaders in Sanaa.

On Sunday, Yemeni Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Yamani said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has pledged a Houthi withdrawal from the coastal province of Al-Hudaydah.

Last month, the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels held UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden, which resulted in a ceasefire deal in Al-Hudaydah.

However, the warring parties have failed to withdraw from the province amid accusations of breaching the truce, and fighting continued in other parts of the country.

Impoverished Yemen has remained dogged by violence since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

This article has been adapted from its original source.