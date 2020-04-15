UN Hails UAE for Supporting African Countries to Fight Coronavirus Spread

The United Nations lauded humanitarian gestures from the UAE government in providing medical and protective supplies to African countries amidst the global fight against coronavirus.

“Thanks to the government of the United Arab Emirates for its generous support of this operation. WHO’s regional logistics hub in Dubai has played a key role in making sure these supplies are prepared and shipped to where they are most needed,” said Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean in a report from state news agency WAM.



“This is by far the largest single shipment of supplies since the start of the pandemic, and will ensure that people living in countries with some of the weakest heaths systems are able to get test and treated, while ensuring that health workers on the frontlines are properly protected.”

The UN recently launched its first air solidarity flight to transport medical supplies to African countries.

As part of a global appeal to raise $2 billion for the COVID-19 response, the World Food Programme (WFP) is calling for 350 million to establish vital humanitarian hubs around the world to facilitate the storage and dispatch of essential medical cargo, set up air transport links for cargo and personnel, contract charter vessels for shipping services, and provide passenger air and Medevac services for humanitarian and health workers.

“Our air bridges need to be fully funded to do this, and we stand ready to transport frontline health and humanitarian workers as well as medical cargo,” WFP executive director David Beasley said.

