UN Condemns The Latest 100 Deaths in Sudan

The United Nations Security Council has censured the recent carnage of over 100 protesters in Sudan by the country’s security forces.

In a statement unanimously adopted on Tuesday, the 15-member council further called on the military rulers in Khartoum to stop the use of violence against civilians and underlined the need to uphold human rights.

The council also urged all sides “to continue working together towards a consensual solution to the current crisis” and expressed support for African-led mediation efforts between protest leaders and the Saudi-backed military rulers.

Sudan’s security forces gunned down more than 100 people in a violent crackdown on protesters in the capital, Khartoum, on June 3, according to a committee of doctors. The military junta claims that the death toll was much lower, though.

Sudan has been led by a military council that toppled long-time president Omar al-Bashir on April 11 following months of nationwide protests rallies against his despotic rule.

The killing of protesters came as they continued to demand an end to the military rule by the so-called Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the establishment of a majority civilian council to lead the nation until new elections.





Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as Egypt, have announced support for TMC’s rule in Sudan. They have also expressed support for measures taken by the military junta following Bashir’s ouster.

Sudan’s opposition groups have accused “some Arab countries” of backing the military council in order to protect their own interests in the country.

Meanwhile, after a mediation effort led by Ethiopia, Sudan’s protest leaders agreed to return to talks with the ruling generals.

However, as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held separate meetings with the two sides in Khartoum last Friday, three members of an opposition delegation that met with the premier were later arrested by security forces.

Press reports also said on Tuesday that US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy was due to arrive in Khartoum this week for talks, though they did not elaborate on the agenda of the talks and the people he plans to meet.

The United Nations has expressed support for the role of the African Union (AU) in its efforts to resolve the crisis in Sudan.

The UNSC also plans to discuss Sudan on Friday during a meeting focused on the joint UN-AU peacekeeping mission in Darfur, known as UNAMID.

