Unconfirmed Reports of Chemical Weapons Used in Ukraine

Reports, which have yet to be confirmed by Ukrainian or Western officials, allege that Russian forces have used chemical weapons in the Ukrainian city Mariupol.

A Ukrainian military volunteer unit known as the Azov Regiment reported that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) dispersed an unknown chemical substance, causing soldiers to have difficulty breathing and other impairments.

⚡️⚡️⚡️

The Azov Regiment in Mariupol reports what could be the Russian use of chemical weapons against the entrenched Ukrainian garrison in the city.

An unidentified agent was delivered with a UAV.

Revealed effects include respiratory and vestibular failures. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 11, 2022

Despite this report and several others circulating online, the use of chemical weapons in Mariupol have yet to be confirmed. An aide to the mayor of Mariupol wrote in a statement that Ukrainian officials were waiting for more information from the military before confirming the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and United States officials have repeatedly warned, however, that Russia would potentially use chemical weapons in Ukraine, and prior to the reports of the alleged chemical attack a Russian spokesperson advocated for the use of such weapons.

While we are waiting for an official confirmation, here's a reminder that Russian puppets have been advocating for the use of chemical weapons against Ukrainians in Mariupol earlier today https://t.co/x5F0XFUtZM — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) April 11, 2022

In a statement addressing this call for Russia to use chemical weapons, President Zelensky said, “One of the mouthpieces of the occupiers stated that they could use chemical weapons against the defenders of Mariupol. We take this as seriously as possible.”

United Kingdom foreign secretary Liz Truss wrote on Twitter, “Reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on the people of Mariupol. We are working urgently with partners to verify details.”

She added that, “Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account.”

