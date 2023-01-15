Unknown gunmen kill Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada

ALBAWBA - Former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada was killed by unknown gunmen in her house on Saturday, Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the security department.

Nabizada, an ex-member of the parliament in Afghanistan, was shot dead on Saturday night, in her house in the Arzan Qimat neighborhood in the 12th district of Kabul city, Khaama Press reported.

KABUL: Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada and her guard have been murdered inside her residence in PD12 of Kabul city. #AfghanWomen pic.twitter.com/jhs6UrnrOq — Syed Zabiullah Langari (@syed2000) January 15, 2023

One of Nabizada’s security guards was killed, while her brother was injured in the attack. The lawmaker's family remained silent and hasn't made any statements yet.

Zadran also said that attackers have not yet been identified and the motivation behind the killing remains unclear.