UNRWA appeals for $16.2m to quake-hit Palestinians

ALBAWABA - A U.N. agency tending for Palestinian refugees updated its flash appeal, calling for $16.2 million in assistance to Palestinian refugees in Syria and Lebanon who were hard-hit by the devastating earthquakes that struck areas in the Middle East last month.

The United Nations World and Relief Agency (UNRWA) said that the "response under this updated appeal aims at mitigating the effects of humanitarian emergencies on Palestine refugees, with services provided in a dignified and safe manner, in accordance with humanitarian principles."

"This appeal includes interventions on cash assistance, distribution of NFIs, emergency health and education (including vocational training), psychosocial support, shelter repair and protection measures, UNRWA said on its website.

"Provision is also made for the rehabilitation of damaged installations in the affected areas," it added.

"In total, through this updated flash appeal, UNRWA is seeking US$16,194,354 to meet the humanitarian and early recovery needs of Palestine refugees in Syria and Lebanon affected by the February 2023 earthquakes," it said.

UNRWA said an estimated 8.8 million people live in areas most affected by the earthquakes in Syria and have been impacted by the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes, measuring 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter scale.

Of the total, there are 46,534 Palestine refugees in and around four camps in the area.

The combined death toll from the massive earthquakes and hundreds of aftershocks reached more than 50,000 people in both countries. Thousands of others were injured or remain missing, believed to be buried under the ruble of destroyed buildings and other essential infrastructure.