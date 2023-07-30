UNRWA suspends operations in Ain al-Hilweh camp

ALBAWABA - UNRWA announced suspension of all of its operations in Ain al-Hilweh camp amid ongoing clashes on Sunday.

Brigadier General Abu Ashraf al-Armouchi has been reportedly killed in the Ain al-Hilweh camp in Lebanon. Fatah Group called for revenge and asked Palestinians in Lebanon to "stand in solidarity with our efforts to eliminate the "Ansar" group and all those who operate under it."

The death of the Fatah commanger triggered further anger and led to more tense clashes in Ain al-Hilweh camp.