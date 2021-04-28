UN's Martin Griffith: Houthi Assault on Yemen's Marib Must Stop

The UN’s special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, on Tuesday called on the Houthis to halt their attack on Marib. He warned of the dire humanitarian consequences the continued assault is having and the risk it poses to the fragile peace process.

He was speaking at the end of a two-day visit to Egypt, during which he reiterated the importance of regional and international cooperation to get Yemen back on the path to peace.

“A generation has been lost.”



The UN’s special envoy for Yemen outlines what six years of war have done to the country ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4fYONcDuei — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 13, 2021

In Cairo, Griffiths met Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry and Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul Gheit. He updated them on his ongoing attempts to achieve a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen, alleviate the suffering of people in the country and revive efforts to negotiate a political settlement of the conflict.

He also held a series of meetings with representatives of Yemeni civil society, women’s groups and political parties, during which he called called on everyone to “prioritize the needs of the Yemeni people, stop fighting and engage seriously with the UN’s efforts.”



Griffiths also reiterated this during a virtual meeting with Sultan Barakani, the speaker of the Yemeni parliament, when he urged all parties “to agree on a ceasefire and confidence-building measures.”

Fierce fighting continues in Yemen’s Marib governorate. According to the UN, nearly 20,000 people have been displaced by the violence in the region since early February, and many people have been killed and injured.

Iran's active diplomacy forges ahead.



Over past week, met with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Griffiths, Iraqi FM @Fuad_Hussein1, & today with Qatar FM @MBA_AlThani_.



Iran, Turkey & Russia deputies will meet Tuesday in Sochi to advance Astana process.



Our region is our priority. pic.twitter.com/rqxWFK2ipB — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the UN launched a regular humanitarian air service to Marib on Tuesday.

“This will cut the journey down to two hours from seven and will help the humanitarian community to deliver quickly much-needed assistance,” said Farhah Haq, deputy spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

However, he warned that the 2021 humanitarian response plan for Yemen is only 34 percent funded, with just $1.32 billion received of the $3.85 billion required.

“The UN and its partners urgently need more support to sustain the life-saving response in Marib and across Yemen,” Haq added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.