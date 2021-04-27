  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Yemen’s Health System on Breaking Point Due to The Coronavirus

Yemen’s Health System on Breaking Point Due to The Coronavirus

Published April 27th, 2021 - 05:33 GMT
coronavirus pandemic made Yemen's health system even worse.
A Yemeni medic measures the arm of a malnourished child at a medical center in Yemen's war-ravaged western province of Hodeida, on April 24, 2021. Khaled Ziad / AFP
Highlights
Yemeni health system on verge of collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic, says NGO

Yemeni Doctors in Diaspora (YDD) called Monday for emergency aid to save Yemen’s health care sector after dozens of medical personnel lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Also ReadWhat the People of Yemen Want, with Shireen Al-AdeimiWhat the People of Yemen Want, with Shireen Al-Adeimi

A total of 153 health care workers have died due to the pandemic since the beginning of 2020, YDD said in a Facebook post.

YDD called on the international community, international and regional organizations and local authorities to take urgent action to provide health care workers in the country with coronavirus vaccines.


The Yemeni health system is on the verge of collapse amid a surge in coronavirus-related deaths, it warned.

Also ReadWhat the People of Yemen Want, with Shireen Al-AdeimiYemeni Model to Be 'Tried' by Houthi Kangaroo Court

In Yemen, the virus tally stands at 6,137 cases, including 1,187 fatalities, according to the latest data by the National Committee for the Fight Against the Coronavirus.

A total of 2,546 patients have won the battle against the virus to date.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:coronaviruspandemiccoronavirus pandemicYemenHealthYemeni Doctors in Diaspora

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...