Yemen’s Health System on Breaking Point Due to The Coronavirus

Yemeni Doctors in Diaspora (YDD) called Monday for emergency aid to save Yemen’s health care sector after dozens of medical personnel lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 153 health care workers have died due to the pandemic since the beginning of 2020, YDD said in a Facebook post.

YDD called on the international community, international and regional organizations and local authorities to take urgent action to provide health care workers in the country with coronavirus vaccines.



The Yemeni health system is on the verge of collapse amid a surge in coronavirus-related deaths, it warned.

In Yemen, the virus tally stands at 6,137 cases, including 1,187 fatalities, according to the latest data by the National Committee for the Fight Against the Coronavirus.

A total of 2,546 patients have won the battle against the virus to date.