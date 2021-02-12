The US 'Absolutely' Condemn China's Decision to The Ban The BBC

  1. Home
Published February 12th, 2021 - 10:21 GMT
(Shutterstock)
The US on Thursday denounced China's decision to ban BBC World News, urging Beijing to provide full access to both internet and media.

"We absolutely condemn the PRC's decision to ban BBC World News," State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a press briefing, referring to People's Republic of China. 

"The PRC maintains one of the most controlled, most oppressive, least free information spaces in the world. It's troubling that PRC restricts outlets and platforms from operating freely in China," said Price. "Beijing's leaders use free and open media environments overseas to promote misinformation". 

Price called on China "with authoritarian controls over their population to allow the full access to the internet and media." 

Earlier, China's National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) announced the ban in a statement, and claimed that BBC World News had broadcast reports on China that "infringed the principles of truthfulness and impartiality in journalism."

On Feb. 4, the broadcaster received criticism from China's Foreign Ministry over its coverage of Beijing's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The ministry rejected the reports by calling them "fake news."

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

