Blinken addresses Sudanese people amid truce

ALBAWABA - U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken addressed the Sudanese people in a video posted on the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum account on Twitter, as the 7-day ceasefire goes into effect today.

"The 7-day ceasefire that goes into effect today is designed to allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and repair of essential services and infrastructure," said Blinken in a 2-minute video posted on Twitter.

Secretary Blinken is clear in his video message to the Sudanese people - Sudan's political future belongs to you. As we work to silence the guns, our conviction remains that only a civilian government can succeed in delivering stability and security, and fulfilling your…

The 7-day ceasefire comes after relentless efforts from the U.S. and their partners in hopes to work towards putting an end to the struggles of the Sudanese people, as the war has been tearing through the country for weeks now leaving hundreds dead and thousands injured.

Blinken emphasized the importance of having a civilian government in charge in Sudan to deliver stability and security, in addition to fulfilling the Sudanese people's aspirations of freedom and justice. He also affirmed the U.S. support for the Sudanese in their resistance against the dictatorship and their calling for civilian rule.

The death toll keeps rising as the warring parties have not backed down, leaving 863 civilians dead and more than 3,531 people injured according to the Sudan Doctors Syndicate.