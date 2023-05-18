US announces new sanctions on Russia

  1. Home
Published May 18th, 2023 - 08:20 GMT
G7 summit
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L), US President Joe Biden (2nd-L), National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (3rd-L) and others listen to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) during a bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The United States announced a new set of sanctions targeting Russian "war machine" at the G7 summit held in Japan, AFP reported citing senior U.S. official. 

According to the media outlet, members of the G7 members are preparing to impose a group of sanctions, including a "substantial" U.S. package that will "make it even harder for Russia to sustain its war machine."

The G7 summit kicked off on Thursday and will continue for three days. The summit is expected to discuss many topics including Russian war in Ukraine, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, confirm and strengthen G7 cooperation on a "free and open Indo-Pacific," and other issues.

"With the cooperation of everyone in Japan, including the host cities and prefectures, I wish to foster the momentum of the G7 Presidency year. Let us work together toward the success of the Summit and Ministerial Meetings as well as toward a bright future for Japan and the world," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said

