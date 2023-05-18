World leaders arrive to participate in G7 summit

ALBAWABA - World leaders started to arrive in Japan to take part in the long-awaited G7 summit in Hiroshima, a city whose name rings bells for the infamous nuclear disaster in 1945.

The President of the United States Joe Biden has arrived in Japan along with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken to take part in the G7 Summit.

Leaders have different topics to discuss including the Russian war in Ukraine which is on top of the agenda during the three-day meeting.

Accompanied by the US Secretary of State, Biden arrived in Hiroshima where the G7 summit will be held. pic.twitter.com/ZfGmtL8TIO — Spriter (@Spriter99880) May 18, 2023

With the usual attendees of the G7 members, a number of countries were also invited to attend including Cook Islands and the Republic of Korea. International organizations are also invited including International Energy Agency (IEA) Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the attendees through video, according to AFP. This summit comes at a time when Russia’s war on Ukraine intensifies in Bakhmout and other frontline towns.

Towards the end of the summit, one of the main goals world leaders want to work towards is forming an alliance against Russia and China’s activities in the region. Also, it is expected to have more sanctions imposed on Russia in an effort to undermine its war in Ukraine.

Media outlets also suggested that world leaders are aiming to encourage international cooperation and dialogue, address climate change, and debt crisis as well as to reach the Sustainable Development Goals, which are all goals towards attaining multinational cooperation.