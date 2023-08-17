US approves Arrow 3 defense system sale to Germany

  1. Home
August 17th, 2023
Arrow 3
Arrow (L) and Iron Dome systems, part of Israel's multi-tiered air defence system on display at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit tomorrow.Photo by Israeli Ministry of Defence / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The US government has approved a historic sale of the Arrow 3 defense system to Germany, according to Israel's Defense Ministry on Thursday. The Arrow 3 deal with Germany is Israel's largest to date, valued at $3.5 billion. 

According to a press release, the Israeli Ministry of Defense, the German Federal Ministry of Defense, and Israel Aerospace Industries will sign a milestone $3.5 billion defense pact, making it Israel's largest-ever defense contract. 

Eyal Zamir, a major general in Israel Defense Forces, said in a statement: "This landmark deal, the largest defense export agreement in our country's history, will propel Israeli defense exports to a new record, following last year's remarkable achievement of 12.5 billion dollars. The Arrow 3 agreement reinforces our unwavering alliance with the USA, encompassing strategic, political-defense, and industrial cooperation,".

