US arrests suspect over Pentagon documents leak

Published April 14th, 2023 - 05:49 GMT
Pentagon documents
This photo illustration created on April 13, 2023, shows the suspect, national guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stefani REYNOLDS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States arrested on Thursday an Air National Guardsman for being a suspect in leaking Pentagon documents.

According to sources, Jack Teixeira, 21, is to appear in court on Friday in Boston, Massachusetts with links to be responsible for leaking classified military intelligence on the war in Ukraine.

The Pentagon classified documents contained very secret information about U.S. assessments of the war in Ukraine and sensitive secrets about American allies.

The U.S. air guardsman was identified as the leader of an online chat group where the Pentagon documents first emerged.

Teixeira used to work as an IT specialist in the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts National Guard, based at Otis Air National Guard Base in western Cape Cod, BBC reported.

Teixeira is facing charges for the unauthorised removal and transmission of classified information.

A video showing the moment of his arrest was released online where the airman appeared to wear red shorts and a T-shirt and was guided by several FBI agents.  

