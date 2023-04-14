US arrests suspect over Pentagon documents leak

ALBAWABA - The Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States arrested on Thursday an Air National Guardsman for being a suspect in leaking Pentagon documents.

According to sources, Jack Teixeira, 21, is to appear in court on Friday in Boston, Massachusetts with links to be responsible for leaking classified military intelligence on the war in Ukraine.

This is a completely valid question many Americans are asking, "How was a 21-year-old reservist Jack Teixeira (being arrested here) able to gain access to highly classified US intel?" Any idea? pic.twitter.com/l5cUleqVPa — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 13, 2023

The Pentagon classified documents contained very secret information about U.S. assessments of the war in Ukraine and sensitive secrets about American allies.

The U.S. air guardsman was identified as the leader of an online chat group where the Pentagon documents first emerged.

Teixeira used to work as an IT specialist in the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts National Guard, based at Otis Air National Guard Base in western Cape Cod, BBC reported.

BREAKING: Attorney General Garland announces the arrest of Jack Teixeira in connection with "an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information." https://t.co/w917p8vIa5 pic.twitter.com/GymWL7CACU — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 13, 2023

Teixeira is facing charges for the unauthorised removal and transmission of classified information.

A video showing the moment of his arrest was released online where the airman appeared to wear red shorts and a T-shirt and was guided by several FBI agents.