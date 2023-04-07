Top secret documents on Ukraine war leaked online

ALBAWABA - Internet users shared top classified documents that contain details of The United States and NATO plans to help Ukraine in its war with Russia, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) said it is currently investigating the reported security breach, the way it was leaked and how to control the damage.

Breaking News: Classified documents detailing secret U.S. and NATO plans for aiding Ukraine in an offensive were leaked on social media, U.S. officials said. https://t.co/Y5XHxaywrj — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 6, 2023

Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said: "We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is reviewing the matter."

The U.S. newspaper noted that documents which were spouted on Twitter and Telegram reportedly contain charts and details about weapons deliveries, battalion strengths and other sensitive information.

Regarding the information date, the top secret documents contain data which is at least five weeks old, with the most recent dated March 1, according to the report.

🇺🇸🇺🇦 - Ukraine War Plans Leak Prompts Pentagon Investigation.

Classified documents detailing secret American and NATO plans have appeared on Twitter and Telegram - NYT pic.twitter.com/OCAb5rmAVr — rohan panchigar (@rohanpanchigar) April 7, 2023

The New York Times also detailed that one of the documents summarized the training schedules of 12 Ukraine combat brigades, nine of them were being trained by U.S. and NATO forces, and needed 250 tanks and more than 350 mechanized vehicles.

At least one of the documents was labelled "top secret."

Pro-Russian government channels also shared the documents.

Social media users posted photos of the alleged classified U.S. and NATO document and wondered how such secret information can be leaked easily mentioning that the U.S. security system is one of the tops in the world.

While others hinted that the documents could be faked or photoshopped or leaked for some unknown reason.

Russian President Vladimir Putin started a war in Ukraine in what he called a "special military operation" in February 2022.