US B-52 Bombers Attack Taliban Sites in Afghanistan

The US B-52 bombers targeted positions of the advancing Taliban in Afghanistan, a government official confirmed on Saturday.

"Taliban's gathering was targeted by B-52 in Shebergan city, Jawzjan province today evening at 6:30 pm. The terrorists have suffered heavy casualties as a result of US Air Forces airstrike," Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said on Twitter.

US B-52 bombers and gunships sent into action in #Afghanistan in an attempt to stop Taliban advance on key cities https://t.co/DcFyaf913q via @businessinsider — 𝕄𝕠𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕗𝕒.𝕄 (@MostafaMe4) August 8, 2021

This followed reports of US President Joe Biden ordering B-52 bombers and AC-130 Spectre gunships to hit the insurgents.

There was no immediate response or comment from the Taliban.

Earlier in the day, the insurgents claimed to have overrun Sheberghan, the capital of northern Jawzjan province on the heels of similar advances in the war-ravaged country.

US sends in B-52 bombers and Spectre gunships to bombard the Taliban https://t.co/0Tf3Q51Phl — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 7, 2021

This article has been adapted from its original source.