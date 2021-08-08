US B-52 Bombers Attack Taliban Sites in Afghanistan

  1. Home
Published August 8th, 2021 - 06:23 GMT
US B-52 bombers target advancing Taliban.
Stranded people wait for the reopening of the border crossing point which was closed by the authorities, in Chaman on August 7, 2021, after the Taliban took control of the Afghan border town in a rapid offensive across the country. Asghar ACHAKZAI / AFP
Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman says Taliban hit in northern Jawzjan, where they said seized provincial capital of Sheberghan

The US B-52 bombers targeted positions of the advancing Taliban in Afghanistan, a government official confirmed on Saturday.

"Taliban's gathering was targeted by B-52 in Shebergan city, Jawzjan province today evening at 6:30 pm. The terrorists have suffered heavy casualties as a result of US Air Forces airstrike," Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said on Twitter.

This followed reports of US President Joe Biden ordering B-52 bombers and AC-130 Spectre gunships to hit the insurgents.

 

There was no immediate response or comment from the Taliban.

Earlier in the day, the insurgents claimed to have overrun Sheberghan, the capital of northern Jawzjan province on the heels of similar advances in the war-ravaged country.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

