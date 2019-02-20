US Bernie Sanders Chooses Muslim Lawyer for 2020 Presidential Campaign
Fresh off announcing a new run at the presidency, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has named a prominent Muslim civil rights lawyer to lead his effort, in a first for a major presidential bid.
Faiz Shakir, a Harvard University graduate and former national political director for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), was named campaign manager on Tuesday by the independent senator.
Before the ACLU, Shakir was a senior adviser to then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and also advised Nancy Pelosi, the current House majority leader.
During seven years at the Center for American Progress, a Washington-based liberal think tank, he spearheaded an anti-Islamophobia campaign which produced a report, "Fear, Inc.: The Roots of the Islamophobia Network in America."
Sanders, a strong spoiler ahead of Hillary Clinton’s Democratic nomination for president in 2016, joins a crowded field of hopefuls for the 2020 Democratic nod.
Though an independent, progressive Sanders caucuses with the Democrats.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
