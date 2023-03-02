US, British navies seize Iranian boat carrying missiles

ALBAWABA - U.S. naval authorities seized a shipment of illegal weapons, including missiles, and suspected to be Iranian.

Joint efforts between U.S. and British naval authorities led to the seizure of suspected Iranian weapons from a smuggling boat in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, last month.

Coordinated efforts among 🇺🇸 and 🇬🇧 maritime forces led to Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster (F229) confiscating packages that included Iranian versions of Russian 9M133 Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, known in Iran as “Dehlavieh,” and medium-range ballistic missile components. pic.twitter.com/wVH1MdSEvK — U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) March 2, 2023

The weapons shipment included Russian 9M133 Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, and ballistic missile components.

According to international media outlets, a U.S. intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance plane spotted a boat coming at high speed from Iran and was tracked by a British helicopter.

It was reported that the boat tried to sail into Iranian territorial waters when it received a call from the Royal Navy, but it was stopped, and its weapons were confiscated.

The weapons underwent certain examinations to ensure they were safe enough to be sent to Britain for inspection.

Washington has accused Tehran more than once of undermining the security and safety of maritime navigation, after several attempts from Iran to target commercial ships passing through U.S. region.

Before this latest incident, there were two previous similar incidents; in which the British Royal Navy confiscated Iranian weapons early last year.