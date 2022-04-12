  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. US Calls on Non-emergency Employees in Shanghai to Leave

US Calls on Non-emergency Employees in Shanghai to Leave

Published April 12th, 2022 - 05:36 GMT
US orders non-emergency gov't employees to leave Shanghai amid rising COVID cases
The United States has ordered all non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave over concerns about their safety, an embassy spokesperson said in a statement on April 12, 2022, as the Chinese city faces a spike in Covid cases and a harsh lockdown. (Photo by Greg Baker / AFP)
Highlights
State Department also warns Americans to reconsider travel to China

The State Department on Monday ordered non-emergency US government workers and their family members to leave the city of Shanghai.

Also ReadFrench Residents in Shanghai Banned From Voting in Paris PollsFrench Residents in Shanghai Banned From Voting in Paris Polls

The order comes in response to COVID-19 cases and the impact of restrictions related to the Chinese government's response.

"The zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19 by the PRC and Hong Kong governments severely impacts travel and access to public services," said the department in a travel advisory, referring to the People’s Republic of China, the country’s official name.

The department also called on Americans to reconsider traveling to China, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Jilin province and Shanghai municipality "due to COVID-19-related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated."

Also ReadFrench Residents in Shanghai Banned From Voting in Paris PollsCovid-19 Comes Back With Vengeance in Shanghai


Shanghai, China’s most populous city, is one of the regions hit worst in an unprecedented virus wave that saw the country record more than 100,000 infections in March alone.

Earlier this month, authorities extended a lockdown and restrictions in Shanghai for an indefinite period and have been carrying out a citywide campaign to test its millions of residents.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:State DepartmentUSChinaCovid

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...