US condemns murder of Philippines LGBTQI+ activist

Published April 30th, 2023 - 07:06 GMT
The flag of the Philippines crosses that of the LGBTQ+

ALBAWABA - The United States condemned what it called the "brutal murder" of  Alex Dolorosa, a trade union leader and LGBTQI+ activist in the Philippines.

In a statement Sunday, the Office of the Spokesperson at the U.S. State Department extended "our condolences to Dolorosa’s family and friends, as well as the greater international labor union and LGBTQI+ communities who loved him."

"We welcome the Philippine government’s condemnation of the attack and its commitment to thoroughly investigate and to hold the perpetrators accountable," added the statement, emailed to Albawaba.

"We join with the Philippine government in underscoring that impunity is unacceptable," it said.

Dolorosa's body was found three days after he went missing on April 21 in Bacolod, a city which is located on the northwestern coast of the large island of Negros. He had 20 stab wounds.

Dolorosa was a call center worker who became a paralegal and union leader with BPO Industry Employees Network Philippines (BIEN), an organization that helps call center workers exercise their rights and organize to improve their job conditions.

