US condemns murder of Philippines LGBTQI+ activist

ALBAWABA - The United States condemned what it called the "brutal murder" of Alex Dolorosa, a trade union leader and LGBTQI+ activist in the Philippines.

JUSTICE FOR ALEX DOLOROSA!



Lakapati Laguna condemns the murder of Alex Dolorosa, LGBTQ+ union organizer and paralegal officer of BPO Industry Employees' Network (@BIENPhilippines) last April 24.#StopTheKillings#HandsOffUnionists#HandsOfffQueerActivists pic.twitter.com/KouI17vLHC — Lakapati Laguna (@LakapatiLaguna) April 30, 2023

In a statement Sunday, the Office of the Spokesperson at the U.S. State Department extended "our condolences to Dolorosa’s family and friends, as well as the greater international labor union and LGBTQI+ communities who loved him."

PHILIPPINES: UNI mourns horrific loss of Alex Dolorosa, BIEN organizer-UNI https://t.co/dezRcYALX2 — LabourStart (@labourstart) April 29, 2023

"We welcome the Philippine government’s condemnation of the attack and its commitment to thoroughly investigate and to hold the perpetrators accountable," added the statement, emailed to Albawaba.

"We join with the Philippine government in underscoring that impunity is unacceptable," it said.

Dolorosa's body was found three days after he went missing on April 21 in Bacolod, a city which is located on the northwestern coast of the large island of Negros. He had 20 stab wounds.

The Department of Justice says it strongly condemns the killing of union organizer Alex Dolorosa in Bacolod City.



DOJ has ordered the NBI to probe the killing and has coordinated with Bacolod City LGU, while requesting the assistance of the PNP. pic.twitter.com/vKlpGeMdB6 — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) April 27, 2023

Dolorosa was a call center worker who became a paralegal and union leader with BPO Industry Employees Network Philippines (BIEN), an organization that helps call center workers exercise their rights and organize to improve their job conditions.