  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. US court sentences Daniel Perry to 25 years in jail

US court sentences Daniel Perry to 25 years in jail

Published May 10th, 2023 - 04:42 GMT
US court sentences Daniel Perry to 25 years in jail
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 25: A view of the George Floyd headstone at the Say Their Names cemetery at George Floyd Square on May 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has been two years since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis Police. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

ALBAWABA - A U.S. Army sergeant convicted of killing a protester at a Black Lives Matter rally in 2020 was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday.

Daniel Perry, 36, was found guilty of fatally shooting Garrett Foster, 28, at a racial justice rally following the the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The rally was held on July 25, 2020, in Austin, Texas in the United States.

Perry and Foster are both white.

The sentencing comes a month after a Travis County jury unanimously voted to convict Perry of Foster's murder and nearly three years after Perry killed Foster, an Air Force veteran.

Republicans and Perry's attorneys have tirelessly argued that Perry acted in self-defense.

The incident started when Perry, who drove for Uber at the time, turned on to a street where Black Lives Matter demonstrators were marching. He went through a red light and stopped his vehicle, according to the BBC.

It said Foster, who was openly carrying an AK-47 assault rifle, which is legal in Texas, was one of several protesters who approached Perry's vehicle. Perry said some of the demonstrators began banging on his car. The protesters told police they feared the vehicle might ram into them, according to media accounts, the BBC reported.

Perry's lawyers said Foster "began to raise the assault rifle toward Sgt Perry," CNN reported.

Authorities said Perry lowered his window and shot Foster five times with a .357 revolver before driving off, BBC said. It said he called 911 shortly afterwards.

Tags:Daniel PerryBlack Lives MatterUnited StatesAustinTexasMinneapolisGarrett Foster

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...