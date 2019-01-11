U.S. Creates Chaos in Middle East - American Academic

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (AFP)

The United States has been trying to create chaos in the Middle East in order to keep its occupying forces in the region, says a commentator.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that “whenever/wherever US interferes, chaos, repression and resentment follow.” Zarif's tweet was a response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s claims that “when America retreats, chaos often follows.”

David Yaghoubian, professor of history at the CSU San Bernardino University, told Press TV on Friday that the US has been “waging war against Middle Eastern countries” in a bid to “bring about chaos” and weaken their resistance.

“Turning [the Middle East] into a cauldron basically means creating such chaos and destabilization that no Middle Eastern nation on its own will have the potential to resist American and or Israeli power,” Yaghoubian said.

“Through implementing a divide and rule strategy, the United States will be able to maintain its occupying forces and have a reason that it uses to legitimate this occupation,” the professor argued.

