Will The US be Developing New Missiles After INF Collapse?

The U.S. is developing new ballistic missiles banned under a collapsed bilateral agreement with Russia meant to curb their proliferation, the Pentagon confirmed Friday.

The announcement came just hours after Washington said it had fully withdrawn from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty for alleged violations of the pact by Russia.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement the U.S. would jumpstart previously-stalled research banned under the agreement, which he said is in the "early stages" of development.

"Now that we have withdrawn, the Department of Defense will fully pursue the development of these ground-launched conventional missiles as a prudent response to Russia’s actions and as part of the Joint Force’s broader portfolio of conventional strike options," he said.

"The United States will not remain a party to a treaty while Russia is in deliberate violation. The Department of Defense will work closely with our allies as we move forward in implementing the National Defense Strategy, protecting our national defense and building partner capacity," he added.

Russia described the U.S. withdrawal as "a serious mistake."





It’s defense ministry claimed that the main reason for the U.S. exit was the desire to get rid of the limits set by the treaty.

In announcing the U.S. pull out, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Russia "is solely responsible for the treaty’s demise," adding that Moscow had "a final opportunity to correct its noncompliance" over the past six months.

Russia’s development and fielding of a "treaty-violating missile system represents a direct threat to the United States and our allies and partners" and Russia’s noncompliance under the treaty "jeopardizes U.S. supreme interests," Pompeo said.

The INF treaty had been widely seen as a cornerstone of European security in the post-Cold War era after the U.S. and Russia signed it in 1987. It prohibited both countries from possessing and testing ground launch missiles with a range between 300-3,100 miles.

Trump announced in October that the U.S. would exit from the pact, accusing Moscow of violating it.

The U.S. withdrawal began in February, starting a six-month deadline for the parties to return to the agreement.

This article has been adapted from its original source.