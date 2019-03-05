US Diplomat in Beirut, Paves Way for Pompeo's Sojourn to Lebanese Capital

David Satterfield, acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs (Twitter)

David Satterfield, acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs, arrived in Beirut for talks with senior Lebanese officials and political party leaders, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

Satterfiled is expected to meet with President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, in addition to party leaders, reports said.

His visit is the first by a U.S. diplomat to this level after the formation of Lebanon’s government.

The U.S. diplomat, the last in charge of the controversial maritime border file between Lebanon and Israel, is coming to Beirut this time after the Warsaw Conference that was dedicated to promote sanctions against Iran, an ally of Hizbullah.

His visit reportedly aims to pave way for a future visit of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Lebanon to look into the latest developments in Lebanon following the U.S. sanctions against Hizbullah, said al-Joumhouria.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, also arrived in Beirut late on Monday for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with Lebanese officials on the issue of Syrian refugees. He is expected to visit Damascus after.

