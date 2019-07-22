US Envoy for Syria in Turkey for Talks Over Regional Security

The U.S. special envoy for Syria is in Turkey for talks with Turkish officials over Syria, counter-terrorism and security, the State Department said Sunday.

James Jeffrey, who also serves as the U.S. special envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh, will have meetings on Monday and Tuesday with senior Turkish officials in Ankara, Turkey's capital.

Jeffrey’s visit came upon an invitation by the Turkish government, according to the written statement by the State Department.





"Ambassador Jeffrey is leading an interagency delegation to continue discussions with senior Turkish officials to advance issues of mutual interest on Syria to include, addressing Turkey’s legitimate security concerns, the implementation of UNSCR 2254 on the resolution of the Syrian conflict, and our continued efforts to ensure an enduring defeat of ISIS [Daesh]," read the statement.

