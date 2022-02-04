US Envoy to Visit Lebanon For Border Demarcation with Israel

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said Thursday that a US envoy is scheduled to visit next week to discuss resuming talks about a maritime border demarcation dispute.

Berri made the comments while meeting with the Press Syndicate Council where he confirmed that Amos Hochstein would visit Lebanon “within a week."

"It is assumed that negotiations will resume and that the framework of agreement will be adhered," he added.

US envoy to visit Lebanon to resume talks about border demarcation with Israel https://t.co/HIBWLpBK7I pic.twitter.com/aKS7NJFRlC — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 3, 2022

Lebanon and Israel are in dispute about a maritime area that is 860 square kilometers (332 square miles), according to maps sent by both counties to the UN in 2011.

The area is rich in natural gas and oil where four sessions were held between Lebanon and Israel under the UN sponsorship and US mediation.



Berri also urged the Total company in France to start drilling and exploration activities in areas that are not disputed.

Lebanon signed agreements in 2018 for the first time with French Total, Italian Eni and Russian Novatek to carry out exploration activities in Lebanese territorial waters but activities were not completed.

This article has been adapted from its original source.