  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. US expects more storms after Mississippi tornado

US expects more storms after Mississippi tornado

Published March 26th, 2023 - 07:29 GMT
Mississippi
A telephone pole sits on top of a car in front of a damaged house in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a tornado touched down in the area, on March 26, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Mississippi governor Tate Reeves warned of severe weather and further storms in the state following the tornado.

Also ReadTrudeau's son welcomes Biden in dirty socksTrudeau's son welcomes Biden in dirty socks

Mississippi tornado killed 26 people, injured dozens of others and forced hundreds of people outside their homes.

According to United States authorities, the tornado and the thunderstorms destroyed around 100 miles across Mississippi.

Mississippi's Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) also warned earlier of more tornados following the Friday one which was categorized as the deadliest in the state of Mississippi in more than a decade.

U.S. President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency and deployed federal resources to assist people and areas affected the most by the tornado.

Tags:MississippiU.S.Biden

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...