US expects more storms after Mississippi tornado

ALBAWABA - Mississippi governor Tate Reeves warned of severe weather and further storms in the state following the tornado.

Mississippi tornado killed 26 people, injured dozens of others and forced hundreds of people outside their homes.

The Governor of MS reported that over 23 Mississippians were killed in the tornado last night. pic.twitter.com/Uie9ioyOlH — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) March 25, 2023

According to United States authorities, the tornado and the thunderstorms destroyed around 100 miles across Mississippi.

Mississippi's Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) also warned earlier of more tornados following the Friday one which was categorized as the deadliest in the state of Mississippi in more than a decade.

U.S. President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency and deployed federal resources to assist people and areas affected the most by the tornado.