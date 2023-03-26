Trudeau's son welcomes Biden in dirty socks

  1. Home
Sally Shakkour

Published March 26th, 2023 - 10:26 GMT
Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed in Canada. (Twitter/ Justin Trudeau)

ALBAWABA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's son caused a stir online due to his look while welcoming visiting U.S. President Joe Biden to the Trudeaus home in the Canadian capital Ottawa.

Trudeau's eldest son, Xavier, appeared without shoes and wearing "dirty" socks, during the reception of Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at his parents' home on Saturday.

In a tweet, the Canadian prime minister hailed Biden's visit to Canada. He wrote: "We're happy to have you here."

Loads of comments on social media criticized Trudeau's eldest son, saying he should have worn a shoe as a show of respect to the U.S. president.

A social media user said: "My dad always told me to put on shoes when (we have) company (at home)."

Other people decried how Biden appeared in one of the photos touching the youngest son of the Canadian prime minister.

