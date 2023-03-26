Trudeau's son welcomes Biden in dirty socks

ALBAWABA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's son caused a stir online due to his look while welcoming visiting U.S. President Joe Biden to the Trudeaus home in the Canadian capital Ottawa.

Trudeau's eldest son, Xavier, appeared without shoes and wearing "dirty" socks, during the reception of Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at his parents' home on Saturday.

Welcome, @POTUS Biden – to Canada, to Ottawa, and to our home. We’re happy to have you here. pic.twitter.com/mT3kl2wf0T — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 24, 2023

In a tweet, the Canadian prime minister hailed Biden's visit to Canada. He wrote: "We're happy to have you here."

Loads of comments on social media criticized Trudeau's eldest son, saying he should have worn a shoe as a show of respect to the U.S. president.

Why is he so touchy-feely with all the kids? So damn creepy. https://t.co/Q1gDslnsrK pic.twitter.com/Ka3cXmEl1W — Libertarian Mama 🔔 (@LibertarianMama) March 24, 2023

A social media user said: "My dad always told me to put on shoes when (we have) company (at home)."

Other people decried how Biden appeared in one of the photos touching the youngest son of the Canadian prime minister.