The US, France Call on Israel, Lebanon to Halt Attacks

Published August 8th, 2021 - 11:50 GMT
US and France call on Hezbollah and Israel to deescalate
A flare-up along the Lebanese-Israeli border this week has seen Israel carry out its first air strikes on Lebanese territory in seven years and Hezbollah claim a direct rocket attack on Israeli territory for the first time since 2019. (Photo by Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP)

Media reports said on Sunday, the US and France urged Lebanon and Israel to contain the latest flare-up between Hezbollah and Israel.

The U.S. and France were keen on preventing an additional burden on Lebanon’s “political, security and economic problems which are still delaying the government’s formation,” Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported.

They believe that “any deterioration in the South will lead to further collapse” in Lebanon, whereas they are “working on halting it,” the daily added.

Moreover, a Western diplomatic source told Asharq al-Awsat that during the military standoff, President Michel Aoun dispatched an envoy to Hezbollah's leadership, as the army sought to contain the domestic reactions that accompanied the interception of Hezbollah's rocket launcher by some villagers.


“But the other factor that restored the situation in the South was that Washington exerted pressures on its ally, Israel’s prime minister, convincing him not to tamper with the rules of engagement, at least for the foreseeable future,” the source added.

“The U.S. administration is not in favor of a change to the status quo in the South ahead of the resumption of the Vienna negotiations (with Iran) in September,” the source went on to say.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:HezbollahLebanonIsraelParisUS

Via SyndiGate.info


Naharnet © 2021

