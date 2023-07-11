US to send F-16 jets to Turkey after Sweden NATO development

ALBAWABA - President of the United States Joe Biden has expressed his willingness to send F-16 jets to Turkey after years of discussion and deadlocks.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Biden is ready to sell F-16 jets to Turkey in consultation with Congress, Reuters reported.

Talks about selling F-16 jets between the U.S. and Turkey has been going back and forth till this moment with no earlier deal reached. However, a recent statement by Biden has opened the gate for the purchase of 40 new Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighter jets along with modernization kits for its existing warplanes from the US.

(Shutterstock)

The decision comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's decision to go along with Sweden's NATO bid during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg hailed Turkey's decision to move forward with Sweden's NATO bid and described it saying: "This is a historic day."

He maintained: "President Erdogan has agreed to forward the Accession Protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification."