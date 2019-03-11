US Hails Morocco for Repatriating 8 of Its Nationals from War-Torn Syria

State Department spokesman Robert Palladino (Twitter)

The U.S. on Sunday hailed Morocco for repatriating eight of its nationals from war-torn Syria.

The State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement that Rabat’s actions “should encourage other nations to repatriate” foreign fighters from Syria, adding that the U.S. appreciates Morocco’s commitment to fighting against terrorism.

“Repatriating foreign terrorists to their countries of origin is the best solution to prevent them from returning to the battlefield,” the statement read.

Moroccan interior minister announced earlier in the day that they had brought home eight nationals from "conflict zones" in war-torn Syria.

The ministry said the returnees will be questioned over any possible connection to terrorism.

Moroccan security spokesman Boubaker Sibek said earlier that the return of Moroccan Daesh fighters from Syria and Iraq "was posing a challenge to the country's security".

He estimated that there were around 1,692 Moroccans fighting with Daesh, adding that only 242 of them had been arrested.

