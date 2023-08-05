US Holds talks for release of funds to Palestinian refugees

ALBAWABA - The US State Department is engaged in negotiations with Congress to resolve the blockade on a $75 million fund designated for Palestinian refugees.

The fund, channeled through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), aims to provide essential food aid to vulnerable Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, addressing the escalating costs of food and transportation.

However, some Republican lawmakers are insisting on UNRWA confirming its adherence to specified criteria and denouncing any form of antisemitic rhetoric before the funds can be released.

A spokesperson from the US State Department confirmed that they are in communication with Congress to ensure the swift delivery of the $75 million fund, which is intended to provide vital food assistance to Palestinian refugees through the UNRWA.

The US government fully supports the urgent utilization of these funds to address the pressing food crisis among vulnerable Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. The allocation is a response to the rising costs of food and transportation in the region.

Established in 1949 by the United Nations General Assembly, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) aims to provide assistance to Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank, and Gaza. Presently, the agency serves a population of 5.6 million Palestinian refugees.