US to Impose Sanctions on Russia Over Navalny Case

Published June 21st, 2021 - 06:35 GMT
United States is preparing “another package of sanctions” on Russia
A picture taken on June 14, 2021 in a street of Geneva ahead of the June 16 summit between Russian leader and US President shows a graffiti of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny reading in French: "The hero of our time". Russian leader and US President are to meet on June 16, 2021, amid the biggest crisis in ties between their two countries in recent history. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan says the United States is preparing “another package of sanctions” on Russia over the recent jailing of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

He made the comments in an interview with CNN on Sunday, days after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart, Joe Biden met in Geneva.

“I think it's very important for your viewers to understand that we have sanctioned Russia for the poisoning of Alexei Navalny," Sullivan responded. “We rallied European allies in a joint effort to impose costs on Russia for the use of a chemical agent against one of their citizens on Russian soil. And we are preparing another package of sanctions to apply in this case as well.”

The US has previously imposed sanctions over the imprisonment of the Russian opposition figure and blogger.


“We will take a backseat to no one. It will come as soon as we have developed the packages to ensure that we are getting the right targets. And when we do that, we will impose further sanctions with respect to chemical weapons.”

Navalny had accused the Federal Security Service FSB of poisoning him during his visit to the Siberian city of Tomsk in August 2020.

He has claimed the poisoning was carried out on the direct order of President Vladimir Putin, allegations dismissed by Moscow.

After returning to Moscow in mid-January, he was immediately detained by authorities on charges of violating parole while abroad.

Moscow has previously  brushed off US threats of repercussions over Navalny.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


