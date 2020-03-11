America in Jitters as Covid-19 Hits 35 States, Kills 31 People and Infects 1,025

Covid-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, first hit the US last month and there have since been at least 1,025 confirmed cases in more than 35 states, according to The New York Times.

As of late Tuesday, at least 31 people have died - 24 in Washington State, three in California, two in Florida, and one death each in New Jersey and South Dakota.

More than 119,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and over 4,200 have died in dozens of countries.

At least 10 long-term care facilities in the Seattle area have reported COVID-19 cases, with deaths at three of them - a worrying development as health officials have cautioned that the elderly and those with underlying conditions are especially at risk.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Tuesday outlined a list of requirements for such centers aimed at stopping the worst coronavirus outbreak in the nation.

Meanwhile the pandemic has seeped into the Democrats presidential candidate election campaign with Joe Biden hitting out at President Trump's handling of the disease.

'This is a matter of presidential leadership,' Biden said, adding that he would speak more this week about what the response should have been. He'll be addressing the issue Thursday in Wilmington.

Super Tuesday 2 marked the first day the 2020 presidential campaigns were impacted by the coronavirus scare.

Several hours before polls closed, Bernie Sanders - and then Biden - announced they wouldn't hold rallies Tuesday night due to coronavirus, putting pressure on President Trump to follow suit.

Instead, Trump announced an upcoming 'Catholics for Trump' event.

Several hours later, CNN and the Democratic National Committee announced Sunday's debate in Phoenix would no longer have a live audience - nor could press attend or watch from the spin room.

Biden and Sanders are still set to appear.

They were both due in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night - a traditional swing state where voters cast ballots a week from now.

Biden addressed a small group of supporters at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center, located near where his campaign's headquarters.

He also added to his schedule the Thursday coronavirus speech in Delaware, scrapping a planned rally in Tampa, Florida.

Sanders went home to Vermont.

As the coronavirus outbreak grows - and with Sanders, Biden and Trump all in their 70s, a group that is in more danger of death if they contract the virus - there had also been talk of whether campaign events should be scrapped entirely.

Beyond just his loss in Michigan, Sanders staying off the campaign trail could be disastrous.

The Vermont senator uses rally attendance to show he is a stronger candidate - with more of a chance of winning against Trump - than Biden, who attracts far fewer supporters at such events.

Trump could also see his re-election chances dwindle if he's kept off the campaign trail for long.

Word of Sanders' cancellation came first.

'Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight's rally in Cleveland,' a Sanders spokesperson said.

'We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak.'

The spokesperson added that 'All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.'

The Daily Beast then reported that Biden's Ohio event was also off.

This article has been adapted from its original source.