Awadallah jailed for sedition goes on hunger strike

Published February 14th, 2023 - 08:23 GMT
CORRECTION / This video grab obtained from a footage released by Jordan Television on June 12, 2021 shows Bassem Awadallah, one of two former officials convicted of conspiring to topple King Abdullah II in favour of his half-brother Prince Hamzah, being escorted by security personnel into the State Security Court in the Jordanian capital Amman. A Jordanian court sentenced two former officials to 15 years in jail after finding them guilty of a coup plot that sparked a rare crisis in a kingdom seen as a pillar of stability in the region. / AFP / Jordan Radio and Television Corporation (JRTV)
ALBAWABA - An American citizen of Jordanian origin, jailed in the kingdom for sowing sedition, went on a hunger strike in his prison cell, his lawyer said.

Bassem Awadallah also urged the U.S. government to demand his return to the United States.

Awadallah is a dual Jordanian-American citizen who held several top Cabinet portfolios in Jordan. He is a former confidant of King Abdullah II and held told economic advisory roles in Saudi Arabia.

He was arrested in April 2021.

A military court then sentenced him to 15 years in prison on charges of incitement against the state and sowing sedition in connection to an attempt, the court said, led by Abdullah's step-brother, Prince Hamza, to “destabilize” the kingdom.

Awadallah denied the allegations, calling the charges "fabricated."

Hamza, who is under house arrest, also denied the charges.

Awadallah began a hunger strike to call attention to his "unjust imprisonment,"  his U.S. lawyer Michael Sullivan said in a statement released by representatives for Awadallah, according to CNN.

The cable network said Awadallah urged both Biden administration officials and Republican lawmakers in Congress to advocate his release.

