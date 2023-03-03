US lawyer Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life

ALBAWABA - United States prominent lawyer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life on Friday for shooting to death his wife and son.

U.S. Judge Clifton Newman sentenced the South Carolina attorney to two consecutive life terms. But, Murdaugh was earlier asked if he had anything to say before the final rule.

Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole, for the murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his son Paul Murdaugh https://t.co/iSxmDvthx6 pic.twitter.com/i9NEKm2ZLj — CNN (@CNN) March 3, 2023

He said: "As I tell you again, I respect this court. But I am innocent. I would never under any circumstances hurt my wife Maggie and I would never under any circumstances hurt my son Paul-Paul."

After his life sentence, the U.S. lawyer was released into the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

According to a CNN report, Murdaugh was an ex-personal injury attorney and member of a dynastic family in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, where his father, grandfather and great-grandfather served as the local prosecutor consecutively for about 86 years.